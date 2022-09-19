I had a great relationship with Shatta Wale until he signed me - Addi Self

Addi Self, a former SM Militant, has disclosed that he had a friendly bond with Shatta Wale until the dancehall musician signed him onto his label.

The Self Nation leader in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni disclosed that he was more like a younger brother to Shatta.



Their friendship birthed collaborations including their 2017 single titled 'Ghetto Star'.



Commenting on the circumstances that led to their sour separation and his exit from Shatt Movement, Addi Self blamed it on the 'contract' he signed to officially join Shatta's camp.



"It was a great relationship until I was signed on that label. When I met Shatta at first, it was like a brother and sister relationship. We met on Facebook and then we met in real life and started to work things out like a family.



"We did a whole lot of singles; we have 'Ghetto Star'. It was a great one featuring Shatta Wale, that was one of the best singles I recorded with him. From there we had the chance to record 'Taking Over'. It was a great vibe and a learning process for me when I was in the Movement," Addi Self told GhanaWeb.



The dancehall singer, speaking on Talkertainment, credited Shatta Wale for providing him with a bigger platform to sell his music, adding that he left Shatta's camp when his contract expired.

"So after 'Taking Over', Shatta Movement decided to sign me even though I had my own Self Nation Record Label I was doing. They decided to sign me on their label and so, I had to join Shatta Movement as an SM Militant...we worked together and signed a contract for three years and when it was over, Addi Self had to move on," the 'Loyalty' singer added.



Watch the video below:







Also watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:







OPD/DA