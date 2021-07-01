I had a hard time convincing Ghanaians after my X-rated music video went viral - Lord Paper

Ghanaian highlife singer, Lord Paper

Ghanaian highlife singer, Lord Paper has disclosed how it took efforts to revive the trust in his fans after his sexually explicit music video, ‘Awurama’ went viral in 2017



It can be recalled that Lord Paper shot into the limelight after he was captured in that particular video making out with a model live on set.



The level of nudity in the video raised eyebrows and the act was condemned by Ghanaians who believe the Ghanaian culture frowns against such acts.

His career dwindled following the release of the music video and this according to him was because he had a difficult time convincing Ghanaians to shift their attention to his other wonderful songs. He also recounted how artists even failed to collaborate with him at a point.



But touching on his new personality, Lord Paper said he had to move away from such sexually explicit songs to real highlife which according to him has been widely accepted by Ghanaians



“No one sees me as a bad boy anymore, in fact, they rather appreciate the wonderful music I have been churning out over the years which have gotten me nominations. I needed the buzz as a new artiste and after getting it, I had to work hard to prove to Ghanaians that I am talented,” he stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



“When I dropped songs such as Fameye, Dzigbordi, Love No Catch You Before and Asabone, people were like ‘I love this guy but his Awurama song is what I don’t like’. Today, I can boldly say that my past is totally forgotten and all I get is the encouragement to continue doing those wonderful songs,” he added.



Lord Paper was nominated for Record of the Year and Best New Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2020. In 2019, his Dzigbordi song was nominated for Best Music Video at the 4Syte Music Video Awards.