‘I had a nice body, I just enhanced it more’ - Fantana divulge

Fantana's body before and after

Fantana admits going under the knife

Fantana advises women to do what makes them happy



Fantana says she will not enhance her body in Ghana



For a while, many Ghanaians have speculated that female composer, Fantana, has enhanced her body.



In an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, the ‘Girls Hate on Girls’ musician has confirmed going under the knife although she already had a nice body.



“I have made myself look like what I want and what I feel I want to look like. I would never tell a girl not to do it.

“If you don't like something about yourself and you have the money to change it you should just change it. I just fixed it. It (my body) was nice, I just enhanced it more,” she said.



Fantana, when asked if she would undergo a procedure in Ghana noted that she was privileged to grow up in America, should she want to change anything about her body again, she would travel to America.



“I did what makes me happy. Anything about enhancement I want to do I wouldn't do it in Ghana I would just do it in America or somewhere.



“Cosmetic surgery is expensive depending on the currency. It depends on the procedure you are doing. There are lots of different types that you can do.,” she added.



The artiste also delved into how many body arts she had on her body.

According to Fantana, she has 15 small tattoos not visible to people except for the ones on her hands.



“I have 15 tattoos on my body. Whenever I want or have something that means a lot to me. I like it. Once you get one done and endure the pain you can go in for more,” she disclosed.







