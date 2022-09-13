I had dreadlocks because I was under Stonebwoy’s influence – Kelvynboy

Combination photo of Kelvynboy

Singer Kelvynboy, has revealed he only had dreadlocks because he was under the influence of his mentor Stonebwoy.

Kelvyn Brown, also known as Kelvynboy, was speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM Monday, 12 September, 2022.



News of Kelvynboy cutting off his dreadlocks broke in October, 2021.



He expressed that “maybe” the trimming should have happened earlier but he “feels” it all happened within “God’s timing.”



He also disclosed why he had the hairstyle in the first place.



“It was the influence. I was with Stone [bwoy]. I wanted to… I really look up to him, still! I honestly, obviously, wanted to sound, look like him, and move like him.”



“Even when I moved on and became who I am or who I was, I was still under his influence. I can’t deny that fact,” he explained.

He sharply added, “I won’t say his influence over my life has left me after cutting off my hair.”



For the ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker, he only cut off his dreadlocks because of “a feeling I had. I felt I was entering into another phase of the thing. Some other level.”



He observed a month after he cut his hair, he released his viral song ‘Down Flat’ which is his most successful record yet.



On the decision to cut his hair, Kelvynboy said “nobody” advised him but rather people around him tried to stop him when he “woke up one day and felt like cutting my hair.”



“When I cut it, it became popular and people liked it,” he laughed.



When host Andy Dosty insinuated a similar impromptu decision could be taken concerning his music career, Kelvynboy protested.

“No, no no. For the music, it’s the only thing I know how to do. That’s my source of income. I can’t stop.”



“Concerning my looks,” he continued, “I really trust my instincts. I will always do what I feel unless I do [it] and go wrong and even then, I’ll correct myself.”



“If I wake up today, and I feel like, yo, cut off your head…,” he joked and hesitated to say he would.



“The first day, I cut off the locks, honestly, I felt this profound relief. It was as if a heavy burden [had been taken off me]. Yes, it was a feeling.”



“Well, it could also be, like Samson, my strength has left me,” he laughed heartily.