1
Menu
Entertainment

‘I had stomach upset’- Black Sherif’s mother narrates her ordeal on VGMA night

Blacko Mum Aisha, Mother of Black Sherif

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The mother of Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, who recently won the Artist of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has opened up about her emotional ordeal during the awards night.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix on a YouTube Channel, Aisha revealed that she experienced a mix of skepticism and anxiety regarding the outcome, which led to physical discomfort and compelled her to momentarily turn away from the television screen.

According to her, the intense anticipation and uneasiness of the event made her suffer from a stomach upset due to the suspense surrounding the announcement of the Artist of the Year.

She admitted that she was uncertain whether her son would emerge victorious or if another artist would claim the prestigious title. As a result, she temporarily turned away from the TV screen.

“I was feeling uneasy and I even had a stomach upset, so I had to turn away from the TV, but I got hope when Okraku said that ‘when a man works hard, God praises him’ …then I realized that per such a proverbial statement, the award was going to Sherif.

“So, I got a bit of relief after the proverb…where I stay is not a family house but those around really supported us to make noise, we didn’t even sleep that day,” she said.

She further expressed her gratitude, she acknowledged the overwhelming support and love shown by the people of Konongo Odumase, their hometown.

“Konongo Odumase people have really shown love.”









ED/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Related Articles: