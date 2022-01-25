'I had to lift my tummy to see my private part' – Kisa Gbekle recounts

Kisa Gbekle opens up on ‘fat tummy’ struggles

Kisa Gbekle undergoes ‘tummy tuck’ surgery



Kisa Gbekle content with her ‘new body’



Popular Ghanaian socialite cum actress, Kisa Gbekle, has recounted how her tummy became huge to an extent it covered her private part.



She said at a point in time, workouts could not save her bulging tummy adding that this situation prompted her decision to fix her body.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, where the actress touched on what warranted her decision to go in for tummy tuck, she stated:

“Everyone knows Kisa has got a ‘banging body’ but during the height of COVID-19, I could not keep up anymore. My tummy became too big and it was very frustrating. Everyone knows I love to workout but this time, I didn’t have the energy to do so. My tummy became so big to the extent that I couldn’t see my private part anymore. To do so, I had to lift my tummy and it was embarrassing so I felt the surgery was the right thing to do.”



Earlier the actress, in an interview with ZionFelix, disclosed that she spent over GH¢60,000 for her body enhancement procedure in Turkey.



Kisa who has returned to Ghana said she is currently doing well.



“I am really okay. I didn’t do this in a rush. I took my time and made sure I was ready for it, both mentally and physically. Thankfully, the people who worked on me were excellent so I am fine. My body is back."



