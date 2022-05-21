0
I had to pay the whole airport off to make this flight - DaBaby cries

DaBaby 33e.png American rapper, DaBaby

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

American rapper DaBaby, has shared his experience with officials at the Lagos airport.

DaBaby who recently touched down in Lagos, Nigeria for a music video shoot with Afrobeats star Davido, revealed he had to “settle” the whole airport officials before he could get a flight back to the US.

The ‘Rockstar’ rapper made this known via a video he shared on his Insta stories.

“Boyyyy, I done had to pay the whole airport off to make this flight,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

During his visit to Nigeria, DaBaby put a smile on a vendor’s face after giving him a $100 bill in Lagos traffic.

While he was in the car with his crew, the rapper beckoned to a popcorn seller who gave him five packs of popcorn. In exchange, DaBaby paid with a $100 bill.



Source: yfmghana.com
