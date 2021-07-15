I had wanted to marry Jackie Appiah - Quick Action reveals

Ghanaian music producer, Joseph Appiah, otherwise known as Quick Action, has revealed he wanted to marry Jackie Appiah.

He made this revelation in an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.



Talking about his twenty (20) years achievement in the industry, his inability to marry Jackie Appiah is what he would see as a failure.



“…The only thing I couldn’t do is that I had wanted to marry Jackie Appiah, that’s the only thing I couldn’t do,” he stated.

Quick Action added that Jackie was the woman he wanted to marry.



Watch the video below



