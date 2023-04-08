I have 13 children with ‘3 or 4 different women’ – Michael Afranie

Michael Afranie

Kumasi-based actor Michael Afranie has said he cherishes the fact that he has thirteen children with different women and is not perturbed about whether or not the decision to beget many children could hinder a desire to build a house.

Afranie indicated that it is a blessing to have more children, a reason he has thirteen children.



In a snippet from his yet-to-be-aired interview on The Delay Show capturing his thoughts, the famous actor seemed unsure of the number of women he has children with as he could not give a vivid answer to the question asked.



“About three or four,” he replied when asked the number of women he has children with.



“With thirteen children, how would you be able to build?” Deloris Frimpong Manso, host of the show asked; to which he answered “You’re thinking about a house?”

He continued pooh-poohing the need for one to build: “When an earthquake struck Turkey and buildings collapsed… Where are we going with buildings?”



“You need to invest in humans. Growing up, I’ve seen people build but these buildings are empty; there’s nobody residing in them,” a confident Michael Afranie espoused.



