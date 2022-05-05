I have a crush on Cina Soul – Mr. Drew

Ghanaian musicians, Mr. Drew and Cina Soul

Ghanaian musician Mr Drew has disclosed he has a crush on fellow musician Cina Soul known for her popular song, Ojorley.

Mr Drew described Cina Soul as a talented artiste with beautiful stagecraft.



Asked who he would love to spend a day with in the music industry on Ayekoo Ayekoo, the mid-morning show on Accra100.5FM, Mr Drew, with a broad smile answered, Cina Soul.



“Cina is a nice person and I like her vibe and I’ll spend the whole day with her and even more,” Mr Drew told show host Nana Romeo.”



Asked if Cina Soul knows he has a crush on her, Mr Drew said “I’m sure she knows because of my actions towards her”.

The “This Year” hitmaker also disclosed that he has not made a move on Cina Soul because he has heard fellow artiste Kidi is in the picture.



In his relationship with Sefa who featured him on her hit track E-Choke, Mr Drew noted that Sefa is more like a sister to him.



Mr Drew who is promoting his current song “Dina” further noted that despite his crush on Cina Soul, “she is talented, I like her vibe and performance on stage and I’m a big fan”.



Mr Drew who is also a dancer became the first runner-up at MTN Hitmaker 6 in 2017. He was also nominated as Unsung Artist at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2019.