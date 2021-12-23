I have a girlfriend - King Promise

King Promise

Sensational Ghanaian singer and songwriter, King Promise born Gregory Bortey Newman has said he is in a relationship.

The singer made this known during an interview on TV3 Wednesday on the show Newday monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



King Promise made the revelation when asked “If a girl wants to get you, finds you attractive and all of that, how does she get into your arms?" He sharply responded, “I have a girlfriend”.

He also indicated that it is possible he could change his mind about his relationship with his girlfriend depending on the circumstances that may occur in the future.



“Maybe you may ask me tomorrow and I will say 'I don’t have a girlfriend'”, he noted, adding that “I can change it tomorrow depending on how I feel”.