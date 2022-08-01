I have all the files to prove I designed Shatta Wale's SM logo - Epixode

Source: SammyKay Media

Ghanaian Reggae-dancehall artiste whose Epixode real name Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo has stated that despite not being given the credit for the design Shatta Movement (SM) logo, he feels elated.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the “Atia” hitmaker noted that if Shatta Wale claims he was not the one who created the logo, he has all the files to prove that he indeed designed the much-loved merchandise SM logo.



According to the energetic performer, he now focuses much more on himself as an artiste and designer than he used to and that has helped him in so many ways.



Epixode is out with a new reggae tune titled “Atia” he also recruited highlife legend Kwabena Kwabena on the Live Session of his big “Atia” tune.

Watch video below:



