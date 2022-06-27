I have always been an artiste, I was just trying to find the perfect hit - Ladé

Ladé, Nigerian Singer

Ladé, composer of the record-making ‘Adulthood Anthem’ has revealed that she has always been in the music industry and was just waiting on the perfect song to initiate her into mainstream music.

Her response comes in opposition to the comments of many industry pundits made about her personality.



In an interview on Takoradi-based Y 97.9 FM with Hypeman Ferrgy on the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’, she said; “It has always been music, I started with doing covers to people's songs online, then I moved to create TV and radio commercials for brands. So, it was just me trying to find the perfect hit that will break me into the mainstream music proper”.



When asked which genre or type of genre she liked, Ladé explained that she was a versatile act and for that matter could sing in any genre of music.

“I can be anything, I don’t think there’s any genre of music I cannot sing on. That is how flexible I am, so, I don’t confine myself to just one genre of music,” she said.



Ladé also described herself as an individual with a "fantastic voice” and had much “believe” that “there was so much she could do with it”.