I have an album ready- Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian musician, Kwaw Kesse

Award-winning rapper, Emmanuel Kofi Botwe was popularly known by his stage name Kwaw Kese has revealed he is currently working on his record 8th studio album.

According to the ace rapper, after past experiences releasing lots of single tracks, he has cultured the habit to “take my time and just do things properly”.



In an interview on Y107.9 FM’s “Myd Morning Radio Show”, Kwaw Kese told Rev Erskine that he is more vested in his team to develop a better strategy to contribute to the success of his upcoming album.



“I have an album ready but it’s just that it’s more about the team. You know these days you can’t just drop a song and leave it just like that. I’ve been doing that for the past couple of years. I just drop songs and I don’t follow up and that has been pretty bad for me,” he said.

The “Abodam” rapper further charged his fans to expect top-drawer sounds from the album as he promises a perfect delivery.



“There are some good songs you just can’t let go. So we have to come out with a plan if we want to come up with an album. We can’t just get up and drop it. So trust me there are songs that we can drop to make up an album today if we want to but we have to take time and work on it. The way forward for me is to do it right,” he added.



Kwaw Kese is currently on a media tour promoting his latest single “Win” featuring the ‘rap god’ Sarkodie.