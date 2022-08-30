0
I have angels protecting me, they’ve made be brave – Oboi Siki brags

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Most often, it is spiritual leaders or men of God who claim to possess spirits they work with; being evil or Godly.

However, just as some spiritualists claim to have angels of God protecting them, controversial actor and social commentator Nana Ofori Agyemang (Oboy Siki) has said he also has angels he works with throughout his life.

“I have angels protecting me, they’ve made me brave," Oboy Siki as he is popularly known in showbiz has claimed.

Speaking on Ghanaman TV on the show “Ka Na Wu” while reacting to Rev Owusu Bempah’s claim that he used to play with angels during his childhood, Oboy Siki affirmed the statement saying it is true and that, it was made for the wise to understand.

According to him, he also experienced something similar in his childhood days and ended up getting an angel who gave him the gift of bravery.

“The fact is that Rev Owusu Bempah made his statement for the wise because what he said is not a mere statement and people may take the advantage to dispute him so if you don’t understand, don’t talk about it," Oboy Siki told Nana Yeboah, the host of the show.

The actor further revealed that there are a lot of people who experienced similar instances like playing with angels, and those people were supposed to take on the work of God as they grew but did not.

“The Angel who followed me gave me the power of bravery. They only gave me the power of bravery. They didn’t make me a coward so I don’t fear anything on this earth," Oboy Siki narrated.

