I have been a victim of ‘juju’ attack – Yvonne Nelson

YVonne Nelson Socrate Jab Yvonne Nelson

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yvonne Nelson says she has been a victim of 'juju' attack

She said she was on a movie set

She noted she had to fast and pray

Actress, Yvonne Nelson, has indicated that, she was once a victim of a spiritual attack while shooting the movie, ‘Material Girl’, produced by renowned filmmaker Abdul Salaam Mumini.

According to her, she suspected that her food or drink was poisoned while on set.

Narrating her ordeal on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the 36-year-old actress and producer noted her frequent visits to see an optometrist proved futile until she began to fast and pray.

“It got to a time I couldn’t shoot anymore and I got two days off. I had to fast and pray for the two days and it went off like magic. I believe there is a force and a spiritual something happening around us,” she told Andy Dosty.

Yvonne Nelson advised her colleague actors and actresses to be cautious of what they eat and drink when they are on movie sets.

