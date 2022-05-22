I have been a victim of ‘juju’ attack – Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson says she has been a victim of 'juju' attack
She said she was on a movie set
She noted she had to fast and pray
Actress, Yvonne Nelson, has indicated that, she was once a victim of a spiritual attack while shooting the movie, ‘Material Girl’, produced by renowned filmmaker Abdul Salaam Mumini.
According to her, she suspected that her food or drink was poisoned while on set.
Narrating her ordeal on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the 36-year-old actress and producer noted her frequent visits to see an optometrist proved futile until she began to fast and pray.
“It got to a time I couldn’t shoot anymore and I got two days off. I had to fast and pray for the two days and it went off like magic. I believe there is a force and a spiritual something happening around us,” she told Andy Dosty.
Yvonne Nelson advised her colleague actors and actresses to be cautious of what they eat and drink when they are on movie sets.
- Have a child with someone you don't love - Yvonne Nelson
- Jackie Appiah turned me down when I needed her for production - Yvonne Nelson
- I am old but I want to have more children - Yvonne Nelson
- Abena Korkor should monetize her nude content – Yvonne Nelson
- Is hardship the change you promised Ghanaians? – Yvonne Nelson asks Akufo-Addo
- Read all related articles