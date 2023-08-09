‘I have been an experienced land guard, don’t try me!’ – Prophet Azuka to Ajagurajah

Prophet Azuka has slammed Bishop Ajagurajah for doubting his spiritual prowess and credibility.

Earlier after Azuka cursed and attacked a critic on his TikTok live, netizens extended the insults to Ajagurajah, as they claimed they both belong to the same league of spiritualists.



This didn’t sit well with Ajagurajah and in response, he disassociated himself from Prophet Azuka while stating that the latter isn’t a spiritualist.



He said what Azuka practices is witchcraft.



“We have types of spiritual churches but what this man is doing now just isn’t it. It is called witchcraft. People are tagging these wizards as spiritualists and it has to stop. They are embarrassing us. They are using schnapps and I don’t even use that. In spirituality, when you want to curse someone, you use florida water and not Schnapp. He is not a spiritual pastor. Period,” Ajagurajah stated in a viral video.



However, Prophet Azuka did not take Ajagurajah’s comments lightly.

During an interview with Zionfelix, he has asked the Ajagurajah movement founder to be wary of him.



In a quest to prove that he can make life miserable for Ajagurajah, Azuka touted himself as the former’s senior, while stating that he was once a notorious landguard.



“Tell, him what he did was wrong, he should humble himself. He isn’t stronger than me. I have been a land guard before. I have been a landgaurd in Aboabo, Zongo, Asawase and several places. He came to meet me in this business, let’s put him aside. I have been doing this for 10 years. There’s a difference between spirit and power. Nobody can claim ownership of spirituality or being an originator of spirituality. I won’t join their so-called association; I am bigger than that,” he fumed.



He added the difference between Ajagurajah and himself is that the former is an ‘apprentice’ and he (Azuka) is the spirit itself.



“I will do what I like and nobody can tell me how to run my business. Being a spiritualist or running a spiritual church isn’t about scary costumes, he should get out of here. He said he is a spiritualist; I am the spirit itself. He is just like an apprentice, and the gift can be taken from him anytime,” he claimed.









Background



A young man identified as ‘Kofi Pages’, during a TikTok live by Prophet Azuka, engaged in a sustained banter where he accused the prophet of being a fraud and duping gullible Ghanaians in the name of Christianity.



Incensed by his actions, Prophet Azuka in a subsequent viral video went to a river where he poured libation with Schnapps and invoked curses on Pages and his entire family.

The prophet’s actions have triggered attacks from a wide section of netizens including critics who have slammed all spiritualists in the country.



This development is what triggered Ajagurajah, who has clarified that Prophet Azuka doesn’t belong to the association of spiritualists in the country.













