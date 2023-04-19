I have been compensated with a 'small amount of GH¢25,000' – Fameye on mixed fuel saga

Ghanaian singer cum songwriter, Fameye

Fameye has disclosed that he has been offered compensation of about GH¢25,000 after his car got damaged by adulterated fuel from an undisclosed fuel station.

Earlier, the highlife singer took to social media to bitterly lament about how his Honda Pilot 2019 model, has since been faulty after it was filled with water mixed with petrol.



In a tweet on Wednesday, 15 March 2023, the rapper narrated how he had already spent a whopping GH¢7,000 to repair the vehicle’s damages but to no avail.



“So, few days ago, I go buy fuel for one fuel station, GH¢700, the rest is heartbreaking. They filled my tank with water mixed with petrol. As I’m talking to you now, my car Honda pilot touring 2019 model is spoilt. I have spent 7k already still not working!!! What do I do?” he wrote.



After the tweet went viral, scores of netizens recommended that he involves the management of the said filling station for compensation.



But giving an update on the issue, the ‘Praise hitmaker’ said he has been duly compensated.

"I was compensated with a little money, GH¢25,000. My car is a very expensive car. Honda Pilot, touring,” he told Berla in a discussion on TV3’s New Day.



Narrating what really ensued, he said: "I had a show at Kumasi on the 12th of March so on Saturday, I had wanted to go and fill my tank so that at midnight, I move with my team because I drive everywhere. I realized like five minutes after I left [the filling station] it started jerking, but I don’t know too much about cars so I was wondering why.



"I continued driving until the car stopped at a roundabout it wasn’t moving and we couldn’t even push it. It came on and off again. We managed to pull it to a filling station and called my mechanic,” he said.



National Petroleum Authority’s involvement in Fameye’s ‘car damage’ saga



Earlier, Fameye’s rants caught the attention of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on social media, and they established their willingness to offer assistance to salvage the situation.

In a tweet, the regulatory body raised concerns about Fameye’s management’s unwillingness to collaborate after reaching out a day after the singer’s tweet went viral.



“The unwillingness of Fameye’s management to cooperate with the NPA’s Consumer Services Department by providing key information, such as the name and location of the retail outlet in question makes it impossible for the Authority to proceed with an investigation into the case. Fameye’s management team further stated that they would handle the case by themself,” NPA tweeted as part of some concerns listed on their page.



