I have been married to a man for 17 years – Germany-based Ghanaian gay speaks

Germany-based Ghanaian, Maswood Hussein, also known as "Madea," has spoken out about his sexuality.

The 30-year-old gay man, who disclosed that he has been in this practice since age 6, said he has been happily married to his male partner for the past 17 years.



Madea, who has been gay for the past 24 years, also established that prior to his marriage, he never had any sexual affair with any woman.



“I have been married for the past 17 years. We got married but I didn’t post it on social media. I have been gay since childhood; it has to do with the type of hormones I have. I can go naked and lie beside women, but I will never touch them but if a guy gets closer to me and I find them attractive.



"I have never slept with a woman before in my entire life. And I am 30 years old now. The first time I slept with a man, I was almost 6 years old, so it means I have been gay for the past 24years of my life,” he stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



Narrating his experience in Ghana and how he was stigmatized for being gay, Madea said;

“I left Ghana at age 17 because of how I was treated due to my sexuality. I can only be myself; I can’t be like anybody else. Being gay as a lot of Christians see it isn’t a sin. It's by nature that people are gay. I used to cry a lot for this to end. Nobody wants to be pointed fingers at. Nobody wants to be insulted or trolled.”



Madea also narrated instances where his parents did all they could to deliver him from his sexuality.



“My mother took me to a prayer camp for me to be delivered, my father took me to a mallam, my parents took me to several places, there have been instances where they will sacrifice a lamb and smear the blood all over my body. But the funny thing is anytime those things are being done, my urge for sex even shoots higher.”



Watch the video below:













EB/BOG