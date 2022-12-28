0
I have been receiving death threats from unknown persons – Akosua Agyapong reveals

Akosua Agyapong New Ghanaian musician, Akosua Agyapong

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ace musician, Akosua Agyapong, has revealed that she has been receiving death threats from unknown persons.

The Ace Musician made the revelation during an interview in Accra

According to her, she is been threatened over her constant criticism of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

Madam Agyapong has been an ardent critic of GHAMRO, alleging corruption and mismanagement of funds.

According to Madam Agyapong, the latest death threats she received were immediately after an interview on one of the radio stations in Accra.

The ‘Meye Obaa’, hitmaker says she has reported the case to the Tuba Police in the Greater Accra Region.

“I have received death threat text messages over the GHAMRO issues so on Monday, December 26, 2022, I went to Tuba police station to report,” she said.

“They told me I should go to the headquarters so I will go there today to give a further report to the police,” she further noted.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
