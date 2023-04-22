I have come to love doing hookups after suffering heartbreak – Daughter of clergyman

28-year-old Too Hot sitting witn Arnold

A 28-year-old Ghanaian lady has made startling revelations about her work as a sex worker.

The lady who goes by the name Too Hot in an interview on 'Vibes in 5' said she chose to be a “hookup” girl to take care of her twin daughters and her mother.



According to her, she started engaging in hookup some four years ago after she suffered a heartbreak.



“I just love to hookup, I just love it all because of broken heart,” she said.



Despite her interest in prostitution work, Too Hot noted that she hopes to stop and get married someday after achieving her aim of setting up some businesses.



A professionally trained seamstress, the 28-year-old whose father is a Presbyterian Catechist said she could not pursue a sewing career due to financial constraints.

She however noted that she cannot engage in menial jobs because she is “beyond that level” and would rather “use what I have to get what I want.”



Among other things, the lady shared details about her work, the risks she faces, how she protects herself and the clientele she serves.



Hookup culture



Despite prostitution being illegal in Ghana, sex trade continues to fester with “hookup” becoming the current trend.



Hookup culture is one that accepts and encourages casual sex encounters, including one-night stands and other related activity, without necessarily including emotional intimacy, bonding or a committed relationship.

Despite mainly being a Western construct, the Ghanaian version of hookup evolves around transactional sex.



Watch the full interview below:







GA/SARA