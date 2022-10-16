I have cursed Agradaa – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, has disclosed that he has cursed former fetish priest turned evangelist, Patricia Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

According to him, everything she’s going through today is as a result of all the insults and the false accusations she made against me some years ago.



In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Obra Yi’s edition of Nsem Pii, he said, “She’s accused a lot of people wrongly and she never apologized. Now, she claims to be an evangelist but things do not work that way. She is suffering the effects on her life now and the worse is yet to come.”



Explaining his reason for cursing her, he emphasized that the lies she told the whole world about him is one he can never forget because it really hurt him.



“She went round spreading rumors that she and I go to the same fetish priest in Benin for powers to sing and work. But this was never true and she made this public to ruin my reputation to the extent that everywhere I went people questioned me,” he stated.



He revealed that it is for this reason that he has cursed her and if she does not change, she will continue to suffer for the rest of her life.

