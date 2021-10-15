'I have distanced myself from Kwabena Kwabena, KK Fosu' - Bisa Kdei

Highlife singer, Bisa Kdei has labeled his colleague Kwabena Kwabena as childish for starting beef with him when they could have settled their issue amicably.

According to him, Kwabena Kwabena 'badmouthed' him in interviews on radio stations for reasons best known to him.



Speaking to Zionfelix, Bisa Kdei described Kwabena Kwabena’s behavior as childish adding that he has cut ties with him.



He also recounted an instance where K.K Fosu absented himself from their studio session but ended up granting radio interviews to speak ill of him.

According to Bisa, both Kwabena Kwabena and KK Fosu should have reached out and settled scores personally rather than voicing out their grievances on radio.



Watch the full interview below;



