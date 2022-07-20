0
Menu
Entertainment

I have 'enhanced' my already nice body – Fantana

82326391 Fantana

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian hip-hop and afrobeats artiste, Fantana, has said there is nothing wrong with people undergoing body sculpting, to enhance parts of their body.

According to the artiste, whose real name is Francine Koffie, she has undergone body sculpting and is proud of her “butt and hip” uplift.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Fantana said: “I just fixed it. It was already nice, but I just made it better.

“There is nothing wrong with it. Some people do it and say they haven’t done anything, which is misleading people.”

She added that: “A lot of people follow me, and I wouldn’t lie about it. If you don’t like something about yourself, go and fix it.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian politicians save almost $3.4 billion in Swiss banks - Captain Smart
SC grants ‘commercial sex worker’ big win in breach of promise to marry case
Ex-MP slams15 regional chairs who declared support for John Boadu
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls
Chairman Wontumi replies Ken Agyapong
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong