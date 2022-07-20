I have 'enhanced' my already nice body – Fantana

Fantana

Ghanaian hip-hop and afrobeats artiste, Fantana, has said there is nothing wrong with people undergoing body sculpting, to enhance parts of their body.

According to the artiste, whose real name is Francine Koffie, she has undergone body sculpting and is proud of her “butt and hip” uplift.



Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Fantana said: “I just fixed it. It was already nice, but I just made it better.

“There is nothing wrong with it. Some people do it and say they haven’t done anything, which is misleading people.”



She added that: “A lot of people follow me, and I wouldn’t lie about it. If you don’t like something about yourself, go and fix it.”