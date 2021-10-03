I have found my purpose going into music - DatBeatGod

Ghanaian beatmaker and producer, DatBeatGod

Ghanaian beatmaker and producer, DatBeatGod, has disclosed that he has found himself, found a purpose and discovered that being a musician is much more fulfilling for him.

As someone who has made a mark as one of the few producers with a unique sense of sound DatBeatGod says he has for over thirteen years produced high-rated songs with top musicians but feels it was time for him to pursue his craft as a musician.



Appearing on Rainbow Entertainment, the musician cum-producer said he has in the past developed a signature sound characterized by merging elements of several musical genres into single productions hence creating music that is relatable to lots of musical cultures.



He wants to be rated as one of the best musicians in Ghana because he has what it takes to be at the top.



He has currently established a record label and signed on two talented artistes.



Currently, the musician has released his EP dubbed God and Gold II.



The EP is available on all audio streaming platforms.

According to him, the team put a lot of heart into the EP and hope Ghanaians would have fun while they enjoy it.



He told host DJ Slash that the music as a craft was something he had but the music production started as a form of revenue generation for him until he started singing professionally.



DatBeatGod is originally known as Samuel Ohemeng Oware.



He got the name DatbeatGod, as a result of his hard work as a producer, artiste, and DJ.



He is a 21st-century phenomenon and has reinvented music to his own standard.



His greatest dream is to see his country taking entertainment to the next level.