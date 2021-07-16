I have found the light – Wendy Shay joins Moesha down repentance lane

Wendy Shay, Singer

Wendy Shay has disclosed her new status as a born-again Christian and promised to preach the gospel. She intends to start with her massive social media following.

Songstress Wendy Shay revealed, in an interview with Okay FM, that she has found her true calling after a few turbulent years. She explained that she found herself after she had an encounter with Jesus Christ during her dark years. She said, “I have found the light, Jesus Christ is the way, truth, and light, and if you find him and entrust everything to him, things will fall in the right place.”



“I have now redeemed myself. You know the relationship with God has so many levels, I am not the closest to God. But I am in a level where I trust God entirely as He has shown me his grace and power.”

According to Wendy Shay, she plans to use her celebrity status to spread the gospel to all corners of the world. She said, “My platform is not just for my music. I have 2.3 million followers on Instagram, 1.6 million on Facebook, and 1 million on Twitter. I have started preaching on my social media pages. When I came back from Germany, I wasn’t a believer, but now, I am closer to God, and I want to bring my fans to Him too.”



Wendy Shay’s repentance follows closely on the heels of Moesha’s own. Has the wind of revival blown into our celebrity hub?