I have graduated from being a hookup girl into a pimp - Lady reveals

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Budding actress and ‘hookup godmother’, Ohemaa, has disclosed that after five years of venturing into the unpopular profession, she has now graduated into a pimp.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, Ohemaa indicated that presently she offers 'phone sex' services because she has other girls who work for her.



“These days, I am more of a pimp so I don't do the hookup anymore. If a man wants a girl, I send a girl over and take my cut later. I stopped hookup because I fell in love with a client. We started dating so I had to stop doing certain things. Even though we're not together anymore, I've decided not to go back. That's why I do video calls now,” she revealed.



Ohemaa reiterated that most 'hook-up' girls are on the streets because they have no jobs or support systems.

She added that asides from this, she has featured in a few Kumawood movies with movie giants like Lil Win, Tracy Boakye, among others.



