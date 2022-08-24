I have had my fair share of hatred in the industry - Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

In an industry where most people have taken sides, it is hard to please fellow artistes who belong to the camp of those who dislike you, this is according to Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy.

The award-winning singer who has paid his dues when it comes to promoting Ghanaian music to the rest of the world has indicated that his own people hate him for no reason.



Stonebwoy made this revelation on the back of the "unwarranted" insults from his senior colleague Tinny who described him as a fool on live radio.



Reacting to the public ridicule that came as a shock to many, the 'Therapy' crooner admitted to facing similar cases from his 'friends' in the industry adding that nothing surprises him.



"When I saw the video I was not really surprised and then it fled in the news. It is a real effect but I really felt sad because I have been knowing that a lot of people don't like me. I have been knowing but I don't take it to heart. I still manage to do me.

"I will be honest in this industry, I have faced my fair share of hatred and am still facing it. I think it is generally because people have had their own fears and scars that it only reflects on other people," Stonebwoy told Andy Dosty in an interview on Hitz FM.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







OPD/BB