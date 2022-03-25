‘I have little energy for a wannabe musician with dead career’ – Sam George tells Pappy Kojo

Sam Nartey George and Pappy Kojo

Sam Nartey George, Ningo-Prampram MP, seems to have ended his ‘beef’ with rapper, Pappy Kojo, after Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister, addresses the nation outlining the government’s decision taken to address the country’s economic challenges.



According to him, he wants to challenge his energy into serious stuff like dealing with the finance minister and the government over the falling of the cedi against the dollar and high fuel prices and not to deal with a “wannabe musician with a dead career”.



“Charlie I've got serious stuff to think of like dealing with Ken Ofori-Atta, the cedi, and fuel prices. Got little energy for a wannabe musician with a dead career who is more interested in the cost of adult diapers than hit songs. Let's think about fixing Ghana and forgeti obia,” Sam ‘Dzeta’ George tweeted.



The duo were engaged in some social media ‘fight’ after the rapper chastised the MP for bullying Deborah Vanessa sometime in July 2021.

It can be recalled that Sister Derby and Sam George went ballistic against each other on social media following their opposing views on the Anti-LGBTQ bill placed before parliament.



Sam George, earlier, in a bid to lambast Sister Derby who has since been advocating for the freedom of the LGBTQ society on social media, labelled her career as dead and rubbed her breakup with Medikal in her face.



“Hopefully, when you figure out what genre of music you can succeed at, we can have a forward-looking conversation. Until then, say hi to Medikal for me. Cheers,” Sam George’s earlier tweet read.



But on Thursday, March 24, 2022, Pappy Kojo in a tweet slammed the MP indicating that Sam George’s comments to Sister Derby were extremely harsh and unfair.



“Nah honestly I think it wasn’t cool of Sam George to come at Deborah Vanessa, when I’m sure he gets sisters, I’m going to easily channel my energy to him when I’m done fighting the superstars & I lose,” he tweeted.

Sam George, then, replied, “Welcome to the game, over 6 months late. Damn, your processor is freaking slow. Took you this long to process? Guess I understand now why your musical career is long dead and buried and you're still not aware. I'm off to listen to good music made in Ghana by Manifest. Cheers.”



