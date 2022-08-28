‘I have lived in Accra for 43 years without paying rent’ – Akrobeto

Famous Ghanaian comic actor, and host of ‘The Real News’, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has recounted how he was able to stay in Accra for forty-three (43) years rent-free.

According to him, due to his humility and honesty, he has been able to stay in Accra for over four decades without paying rent.



Narrating how it happened, Akrobeto mentioned that he was relocated from his village to Accra in 1979 by the popular Ghanaian engineer, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo, and stayed with him for a very long time without paying.



He added that, even when he moved from the house of Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo to rent a place of his own, his house owners never accepted nor took rent fees from him.



“I didn’t have anything of my own. My family was very poor. When I completed Form 4 in the year 1979, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo sent someone to come for me from my village to stay with him in Accra. And I stayed with him for a very long time without paying a dime because of my humility and honesty. Even in times when I moved out, anytime, I pay rent, strangely, the landlords either return my money or refuse to accept it,” Akrobeto explained in an exclusive interview with Precise FM.



Talking about his relationship with Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo, Akrobeto indicated that the renowned engineer is an inspiration and a source of wisdom to him.

Akrobeto added that the man of God taught him the relevance of staying humble and trustworthy.



EAN/BOG