'I have ‘mental issues’ – Funny Face tells judge

Comedian and actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has admitted before the Kaneshie district court that he has ‘mental issues’.

The accused person whose plea was not taken because of the prosecution’s suspicions that he is mentally unstable also caused drama in court.



Asked by the magistrate of the Kaneshie District Court presided over by His Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour why he did not come to court with his lawyer, he said “My Lord, I have lawyers but I feel they shouldn’t come. I caused my own problems because I didn’t take my drugs. I have mental issues.”



The actor of the ‘Cow and Chicken’ fame went on further to tell the court that he loves children and so switched off when his wife he loves took his twin girls away.



“My Lord, I love girls (children) and once she (his wife) took the twins away, I went off. She was pregnant when she left with my twins. She knew, I love children, so she was playing on my mind” he told the court.



Just when the court thought it had heard enough, Funny Face opened another chapter, this time with a question to the magistrate.



“My Lord, do you know, Adebabayor? He is my friend, he gave me two cars. I insulted him Fada Dickson, I insulted him.

“My Lord, do you know Bola Ray? insulted him, too” before telling the court that he was under the influence of substance.



According to him, “It is my friend who gave me ‘wee toffee,’ when he was discharged from the psychiatric hospital.



In response to prosecution prayer to the court for him to be sent for psychiatric re-examination, he said he does not want to be taken to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. But, he prefers any other hospital.



According to him, he suffered so much when he was on admission at Korle bu because the people there “fart too much,” leaving the courtroom with a spontaneous laughter.



Apology



The accused person also told the court how he wanted to beat Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin, at a television studios in Accra.

He asked the court to beg Lilwin who was in court to forgive him.



He apologised in open court to Lilwin.



Kwadwo Nkansah, in response told the court that, he bears no grudge with Funny Face and that, they are still friends.



The two were seen chatting at the premises of the court when the case was adjourned.



The court prior to adjourning the case advised Funny Face to take care of his own health and stay away from social media which is causing him problems.