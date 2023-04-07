0
'I have my sisters around' – McBrown as she meets two Despite Media workers

Mcbrown And Sisters.png Nana Ama McBrown with two Despite Media employess

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

It was all love and maturity after actress and television host, Nana Ama McBrown, met two Despite Media workers.

At an event in Accra, McBrown met popular UTV newscaster, Ama Sarpong Kumankuma and one other employee of Despite Media.

They were seen holding hands with the actress, chitchatting, and vibing.

"This is so beautiful, I have my sisters around," she told an usher who directed her to the VIP section.

This development comes after some workers of Despite media, lambasted the actress and labeled her ungrateful for exiting.

But chancing on the video where McBrown was interacting with her two former colleagues, some netizens expressed,

"Despite media still loves Mcbrown, it is nice seeing two despite media workers escorting her," an Instagram user wrote.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)

Source: zionfelix.net
