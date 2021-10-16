'I have never been intimate with Shatta Wale' – Efia Odo

Efia Odo has denied ever having any form of sexual relationship with Shatta Wale

Source: ghpage

Popular Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo has responded to speculations that she has had series of sexual affairs with Shatta Wale.

During an interview on Peace FM, Efia Odo emphatically stated that she has never been intimate with the dancehall artiste as widely speculated.



One can recall that rumours concerning Efia Odo’s sexual encounters with Shatta spread like wildfire.



This was after some sexually suggestive pictures of the two went viral on the internet.



In one of the pictures, Efia was spotted in bed with the dancehall artiste and in another instance, she was seen aggressively 'grinding' and 'humping' Shatta in his studio.

But addressing the rumours, Efia said the only relationship that has ever existed between herself and Shatta Wale is just a mere friendship.



Efia added that she can lie on the same bed with Shatta and nothing sexual will take place adding that no form of attraction exists between them.



