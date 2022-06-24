I have never been naked on social media - Akuapem Poloo

Actress Akuapem Poloo

Why Akuapem Poloo was jailed

Poloo says she is more careful following her 2021 court case



Actress says she has never promoted nudity



Rosemond Brown was sentenced by an Accra High Court to a 90-day jail term over the publication of obscene material of herself and her underaged son on social media, a sentence her lawyers described as harsh.



Rosemond, who is better known as Akuapem Poloo, has stated that she never went naked on social media despite serving time at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison back in 2021.



"God will use good people to fight for you the truth is I didn’t know it was a wrongdoing and I regret it tho (I HAVE NEVER BEEN NAKED ON SOCIAL MEDIA)," she wrote in an Instagram post on June 24, 2022.

According to the actress and influencer, she has become a target due to her outspoken nature.



For this reason and more, Poloo has vowed to thread causally to avoid getting caught up in a similar situation or ending up behind bars.



On Friday, she shared a snippet of a GBC Breakfast Show, that had one of their guest revisiting her prison sentence.



Poloo reacting to the video indicated that she is more careful these days.



"Anything Poloo is in trouble and for that matter, I’m careful off late haha Poloo you are blessed," parts of her caption read.

Check out the post below:





PDO/BOG