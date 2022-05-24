1
I have never cheated on my wife and I have no side chick – Majid Michel

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Cheating in marriage in recent times has become very common and popular mostly among men. With the advent of social media, the game has become very usual and now a norm to some extent.

Today women who get into sexual affairs with married men are known as side chicks further legitimizing the practice though seen as immoral within the religious circles.

This practice is also common with people with fame and those in power within the society.

But it seems Ghanaian ‘bad boy’ actor now an Evangelist Majid Michel despises the act.

Majid Michel claims he will never commit adultery or have a side chick because he loves his wife very much.

Speaking on Kanatanka TV in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com when asked if he has ever cheated on his wife he sharply replied, “I have never cheated on my wife.”

According to him, he has no intention of having more than one wife like Nigerian colleague Yul Edochie who was in the news recently.

“Though we were ten in the family, I don’t want different mothers. I love only one,” he said.

