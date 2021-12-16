I have never dated two guys at a time, I married as a virgin - Joyce Blessing

I married my husband as a virgin, Joyce Blessing

Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has denied ever cheating on her husband, Dave Joy, amidst rumours of a paternity test who proves that one out of their three children was not his.



In 2020, it was alleged that the gospel musician's marriage with Dave who doubled as her manager had collapsed over infidelity.



Fast forward to 2021, Peace FM presenter, Kwesi Aboagye, host of Entertainment Review confirmed that a secrete DNA test carried out by Dave Joy proved that one out of his three children with Joyce was not his.



But reacting to the allegation, 'Unbreakable' Joyce Blessing who has disclosed that she married her husband as a virgin has denied ever cheating in her marriage.

It would be recalled that her former publicist, Jullie Jay-Kanz in a statement accused the singer of having an affair with her gym instructor.



But reacting to all the rumours surrounding her 'failed' marriage, the 'Oluwa Is Involved' crooner has maintained that she has never dated two men at a time in her entire life.



"I have never dated two guys at the same time. Nooooo. I have never gone out with two men at the same time. And I never dated any guy before my marriage. It is really annoying o. I don’t like people who talk about others like they’ve known them for long. Meanwhile, they have never met the person in question," 3News.com quoted her.



Also, the award-winning singer in a YouTube video on December 14 stated that no man can cause her downfall as long as she remains with the Lord God Almighty.



"I have come very far for people to take me back. I have come far, It will be very difficult, that can only happen if I forsake my God. As far as God is alive I will continue to be a victor."



