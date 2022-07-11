‘I have never had an abortion nor a miscarriage’ - Nana Ama McBrown shares

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown narrates painful journey to childbirth

Seasoned actress has refuted claims she has a son



‘I couldn’t sleep for a week after first In Vitro Fertilization failed,’ actress reveals



Seasoned Ghanaian actress and television personality, Nana Ama McBrown has made it public that she has never gone in for an abortion nor has she ever had a miscarriage as she narrates her journey to childbirth.



According to the actress, contrary to claims that she suffered to give birth because she committed an abortion or had a miscarriage earlier in life, her first ever experience of pregnancy was what produced Baby Maxim.



She also narrated the pains she went through when she went in for an In Vitro Fertilization (IVF); a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm in vitro to produce a zygote.



“Naa, never in my life have I done an abortion or say had a miscarriage before. My first time of getting pregnant was with Baby Maxim. So I knew absolutely nothing about pregnancy when I got pregnant,” Nana Ama McBrown told Naa Ashorkor in an exclusive interview.

The host of the United Showbiz show said she was burdened and restless when she tested negative to a pregnancy test even after the IVF procedure.



“After all the pain I went through and the huge sum of money we spent on the In vitro fertilization, when I tested negative for pregnancy again, I lost hope. Naa, I could not sleep for a week.



Aside from the money we spent, my mind was filled with lots of questions. What if the in vitro process doesn’t work on me? Even if it would in the future, do I have time at hand for the process? These and many more questions were running through my head,” she narrated.



Nana Ama McBrown was recently in the news for allegedly giving birth to a son in Canada, however, these rumors have been vehemently refuted by the seasoned actress.



