I have never had an amorous relationship with Abena Korkor - Stephen Appiah clears air

Stephen Appiah responds to fake publication

I have never encountered Abena Korkor personally, says former Black Stars player



People want to destroy my reputation, Footballer cries



Legendary Ghanaian footballer and former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah on Thursday, March 17, released a statement to deny ever having any form of sexual relationship with television presenter, Abena Korkor.



According to Stephen, he has sighted some publications linking him to Abena, a claim he has strongly urged friends and family to ignore.



He has denied any form of a sexual encounter with the popular mental health advocate despite the rumours on social media.



Stephen Appiah furthered that it was needful to publicly disassociate himself from the publication which he described as "baseless and unfounded".

Part of the statement released on his Twitter account read: "My attention has been drawn to viral publications on social media suggesting that I have had an amorous relationship with one Miss Abena Korkor. The said publications are not only false, baseless and unfounded, but they are also mischievous and fanciful conjectures of the said author.



The former Black Stars player added that persons behind the fake publications were seeking to ruin his hard-earned reputation. This has led him to publicly address the matter at hand.



He furthered: "I am constrained to respond to this needless provocation because that false and offensive narrative strikes at the very core of my hard won reputation, both at home and abroad. Let me place on record that I have never encountered the said author in any special way other than at a few open and public events where she sought my permission to take photos with me. I entreat my family, friends and well-wishers to disregard the offensive and provocative publications, and treat it with the contempt that it deserves.



