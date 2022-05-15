I have never paid payola in my music career – Diana Hamilton

The payment of payola by artistes is a phenomenon that is very common in the music industry but celebrated gospel musician, Diana Hamilton claims she has never paid a dime to radio presenters for her songs to be played.

In an interview on ‘Power Entertainment’ hosted by Agyemang Prempeh on Powerfm979 and TVXYZ, the ‘Adom’ hitmaker disclosed that no presenter can ever say she paid for her songs to be played.



She noted that she believes in relationships. Hence she gifts people on an ordinary but not when she’s released a song.



“I believe in relationships maybe my personality may not allow me to call everyone everyday but, if we are friends, I treat you as a friend I will call you on an ordinary day or If i hear it’s your birthday and i have the ability I will send you a present or a cake. I do that not because you are playing my songs”, she said.

She further dared any presenter who has received payola from her to come out and speak.



