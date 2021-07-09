I have no issues with Agya Koo – Frank Naro

Frank Naro and Agya Koo are said to have smoked the peace pipe

Ghanaian actor and musician, Frank Naro has cleared all doubts about having any issues whatsoever with his fellow colleague, Agya Koo.

According to him, they have a good relationship although they had a misunderstanding a few years ago.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, Frank Naro said;



“I am a strong believer that certain things happen in life to make us stronger and also teach us lessons to make us better people.”



He stressed that whatever ensued between Agya Koo and himself occurred a long time ago and they have since settled their differences.

“I really don’t like talking about past events and I spoke about this particular issue over and over again when it first happened but the media is still trying to make it look like we have issues but we actually don’t” he emphasized.



“He even calls for me to support him whenever he organizes events and I also have a series coming out soon of which he is guiding me and helping me out with.



"So I’m thankful for all that happened because maybe if that hadn’t happened between us, I might not be the person that I am today but currently, I have no issues with Agya Koo,” he added.