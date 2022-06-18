I have no issues with my ‘brother’ Stonebwoy - Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni

Featuring a Grammy-nominated song does not make you a nominee, Rocky Dawuni educates public

Rocky Dawuni says he has pure admiration and respect for Stonebwoy



Rocky Dawuni earns second Grammy nomination



Two times Grammy Awards nominee and legendary Ghanaian Reggae singer, Rocky Dawuni has refuted claims that he has a sour relationship with Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.



After the 2021 Grammy nominee list was released, Rocky Dawuni took the time to explain who a Grammy award winner is. This was briefly after Stonebwoy assumed that if a song he [Stonebwoy] has featured on wins an award in the scheme, he is automatically a Grammy award winner.



Rocky, however, explained: “There is a lot of confusion, as you would understand, Grammy nomination is for a body of work, so there is a difference between a nominee for a Grammy and also featuring to be part of a song of a Grammy-nominated album.

“You have contributed to the song, but you are not a nominee. The thing is, I am not the one saying it. You should go to the Academy website and see who the nominees are."



In a post on Snapchat afterwards, Stonebwoy stated that an unknown man, whom he gave his name as 'Chairman' is going about discrediting him.



“Chairman is so quick to remove credit on a kid! We know them oo. But we think say them change o chai them never change,” he wrote.



This made a section of the public assume that Stonebwoy’s post was a dig at Rocky Dawuni.



However, in an encounter with Lexis Bill on Drivetime on Joy, Thursday, June 16, 2022, Rocky Dawuni explained that he only stated the facts and set the record straight on who a Grammy nominee and winner is without any malice.

“We are good, I don’t have anything against him [Stonebwoy]. I don’t even see what brouhaha it was”, he stressed. Rocky believes his comments were taken out of context.



Rocky Dawuni maintained that he has nothing but pure admiration and respect for Stonebwoy for the quality of music he produces and for coming this far in his music career.



“That’s my brother, and for me, I support every artiste that is putting his heart into his craft and is fully dedicated”, he intimated.



Reacting to the tweet from the dancehall artiste and the brouhaha it generated in the media space, Rocky Dawuni explained that being a Grammy nominee goes beyond being featured on a Grammy-nominated song.