I have no regrets campaigning for Akufo-Addo, NPP – Barima Sidney

Barima Sidney

‘Papa No’ hitmaker and Hiplife legend, Barima Sidney has disclosed on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that he has absolutely no regrets for throwing his weight behind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In the lead-up to the previous elections, Barima Sidney was spotted on several campaign platforms of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has revealed that he doesn’t regret his endorsement of the current government.



He said in an interview with Amansan Krakye “To tell you the truth I don’t have any regrets so far for throwing my weight behind President Akufo-Addo.



“My only regret or problem with the government and I don’t know if it had to do with the government was when people wanted to do fix the country campaign and some people tried to prevent them from doing it,” he added.

“That was the time at a point where I felt so disappointed I think when police tried to stop them though they have their own reasons for stopping them but it’s beautiful that at the end of the day they were allowed to go ahead with it,” he told the host.



Recently, Barima Sidney christened Sidney Kofi Ofori controversially stated that no political party in Ghana will ever take the nation forward unless there is a national development agenda to follow.