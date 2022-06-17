I have no regrets campaigning for Akufo-Addo despite unbearable hardship – Samini

Samini

I can only judge Nana Addo after his full term in office, asserts Samini

Ace Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician, and aspiring president of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Emmanuel Andrew Samini, popularly known as Samini, has stated that he has no regrets about his decision to campaign for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 general elections.



Tackling a question directed to him by a caller on the GTV breakfast show, Friday, Samini said he does not regret it because Nana Addo’s tenure of office is not over yet.



He mentioned that he chose to campaign for the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate because he believed in the policies outlined by the party and its flagbearer.

“I have no regrets about campaigning for the president and the New Patriotic Party during the 2020 general elections. The truth is that, in elections, a person must choose a side and in 2020 when I decided to campaign for the president, I did so because the policies and goals he had for Ghana were aligned with what I wanted to see and thought was the best for Ghana. So, I have no regrets,” the musician boldly stated.



Samini added that he can only make a holistic judgment of the performance of the president after he has completed his whole term in office.



“Even so, I am unable to make a judgment to say I have regretted it because the president is still in office and he is working for the good of Ghana. So after his term of office in power, I would look back and then judge him based on what he was able to do.” Samini explained.



Samini had previously chastised celebrities for endorsing political parties. His U-turn in 2020 courted controversies with some people wondering why he changed his mind.



Meanwhile, Samini has acknowledged the economic challenges bedevilling the country. In a tweet on June 14, 2022, he said: “I think it is time those of us who stuck our noses out for the president Nana Addo to visit him and have a dialogue with him and tell him things aren’t going well.”