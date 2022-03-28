I have no regrets doing Radio – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta

Musician cum radio personality Abubakar Ahmed popularly known as ‘Blakk Rasta’, has said that he has no regrets with his decision to practice journalism.

According to the Pan-African activist, choosing the media path offered him the opportunity to work with a host of radio stations in the country.



He observed that even though he is currently not working with any media house, “he has no regrets,” adding that he has gathered enough experience over the years, something he welcomes as a “beautiful journey.”



The controversial radio presenter opined that he had wanted to become a full-time musician of which he used to listen to some great Ghanaian artistes until he realised “radio” was a calling for him and thus took steps to embark on that journey.



Blakk Rasta made this revelation to the host of Angel Drive, Quophi Okyeame on Angel FM, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 stressing that having the opportunity to be on radio was a dream come true.



The Barrack Obama hit maker disclosed that his decision to leave Zylofon FM became necessary after the court ordered the media firm to be sold to pay its Menzgold customers.



“What is the essence of Radio and TV when people are attacking us every day. It is better to sell it out to pay the customers” Blakk Rasta added.

He explained “When I came to Zylofon they were not making money, and the man [Owner] was willing to bring Obibini and Akiana to promote their music, but I told him I was not trained that way.



"Once I am paid I must bring commercials, so someday you don’t tell me you are doing me a favor. I went through that with Multimedia and didn’t want that.”



The former Hitz FM presenter continued that during his stay with Zylofon radio, he received offers from other media houses but he turned them down because he felt his employer, Nana Appiah had treated him with so much respect by giving him a car thus exhibited the “loyalty of a Rasta Man.”



According to the outspoken radio personality, until he left Zylofon media firm, he helped in the transformation of the radio station into proper structure.



Blakk Rasta after quitting Zylofyon FM, says he has created his own media channel on YouTube called ‘Blackpot’ as he still keeps his hopes alive to own a radio station.