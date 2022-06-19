‘I have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu says her relationship with Shatta is strictly business

Aside from God and my mother, no one can judge me, declares Bintu



Hajia Bintu says Shatta Wale gave her international fame



Socialite and Ghanaian video vixen, Naomi Asiamah, known within the entertainment circles as Hajia Bintu has refuted claims she has had sexual intercourse and a love relationship with Shatta Wale.



Social media was taken by storm with rumors of an amorous relationship between Hajia Bintu and self-acclaimed Ghanaian Dancehall king, Shatta Wale after the latter released a hit single and video dubbed, ‘Hajia Bintu’.



The video featured Ara B, Captan and the heavily endowed Hajia Bintu. In the said video, the three singers were all bragging about their heavily endowed and beautiful girlfriend. Unknown to them, they were all in love with one lady who happens to be Hajia Bintu.

Speaking as a guest on UTV’s United Showbiz show, Hajia Bintu explained that she has never had sex with Shatta Wale and she does not have a love relationship with him. Rather, her relationship with the Dancehall musician is strictly business.



“Oh, it was strictly business. I mean my relationship with Shatta Wale. His music video with me was for three days, during that period, I met him regularly but after that time, I have not even met him again. He is more like a godfather figure in my life,” Hajia Bintu explained.



According to Hajia Bintu, she decided not to react to her supposed sexual relations with Shatta Wale because aside from her parents and God, no one is entitled to judge her.



She said, “I decided to not react to those rumours because it is no one’s business. They are not my parents to be judging me or deciding what I should do. If my mother had called to complain, it would have been a different case. Only God and my mom can judge me.”



The heavily endowed video vixen acknowledged the contribution of Shatta Wale to her popularity.

“I call Shatta Wale my godfather because of his contribution to my career. After the music video with Shatta Wale, I became more famous and even people from outside got to know me,” she noted.



TWI NEWS



