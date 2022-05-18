‘I have not been sacked from UTV' - Nana Ama McBrown

A Plus defends Nana Ama McBrown’s absence

Nana Ama McBrown addresses rumours



Nana Ama rubbishes claims UTV let her go



2022 started with Nana Ama McBrown missing in action as host for the United Showbiz show aired on UTV on Saturdays.



McBrown's absence triggered speculations that the actress cum media personality has been sacked from UTV.



While the showbiz personality remained silent while the rumour spread, Kwame A Plus and others came to the defence of the actress, saying, her fans should ignore the lies perpetuated by rumour mongers.



After a loud silence, Nana Ama McBrown has responded to the rumours on her YouTube account. She has vehemently debunked all the claims.

According to the media personality, UTV is her home, and she has not been sacked from her show.



“I have not been sacked, no! I have not been sacked. We are family. UTV is home, they are family. I have not been sacked, no, no. I won't say I can't be sacked, who am I? It is a home, my family. If I go wrong and I have to apologise I will and if something is not right I will,” she said.



McBrown, however, failed to disclose why she has not been on the show for the past five months.



Her absence has led to a decision by producers of the show to have other celebrities take turns as hosts of the program.



