I have not been used and dumped by John Mahama – Mr. Beautiful

John Dramani Mahama and Mr. Beautiful

Actor Clement Bonney known in showbiz circles as Mr. Beautiful has refuted the perception that he has been used and dumped by former President John Dramani Mahama.

In the lead-up to the general elections in the year 2012, popular Kumawood actor, Mr Beautiful was seen in the company of former President Mahama during his campaign across the country.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye, he said, “The dumping that you are talking about, how did President Mahama dump me, maybe I don’t understand or maybe it’s the English language which is difficult to comprehend.



“I don’t know what the dumping means or did he put me on the floor and stepped on me because President Mahama has really been taking care of me,” he stated.

He added, “If I’m facing some hardship or financial constraints and I send President Mahama a text message, the longest response I will get will be in about 5 hours.



“He will call me and ask beautiful what are you saying and I’ll say daddy I need this or that and he’ll say really ok go to this person and take it,” he ended on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.