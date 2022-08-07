‘I have not done a butt lift’ - Nana Ama McBrown clarifies

Nana Ama McBrown

Veteran Ghanaian actress and television personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has refuted claims that she has gone under the knife for Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

According to the actress, although she has gone in for liposuction, she did not opt for a butt lift.



Answering a question posed to her by popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, on if she has gone for a butt lift, the celebrated actress explained that although a lot of people have been dragging her name for going in for a butt enhancement, she has never done that before and does not intend to do that at the moment.



“I have not done my bums, and at the moment I do not intend to do so,” Nana



Ama McBrown made this known on Saturday, August 6 edition of the United Showbiz Show.



The actress, however, confirmed that she has gone in for liposuction, a technique in cosmetic surgery for removing excess fat from under the skin by suction.



She went ahead to advise and caution women, especially against going in for body-enhancing procedures such as liposuction.

She said, “It is true, I have done liposuction. However, I would never advise any woman to go in for liposuction surgery.”



Touching on why she went in for liposuction, Nana Ama McBrown revealed that after childbirth, she exercised to trim her tummy but all her efforts proved futile.



It was as a result that she went in for the tummy procedure.



Here is the video of Nana Ama McBrown:





