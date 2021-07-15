I have not seen Shatta Wale in close to 3 years now - Mother

Source: Hot FM

Mother of multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah has made a shocking revelation that she has not seen the dancehall commando hitmaker for close to 3 years now.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on 'Ay3 Hu' - a social talk show hosted by ace broadcaster, Nana Ampofo on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Shatta Mama who was answering a question in line with the last time she met Shatta Wale - astonishingly said :



" Shatta Wale doesn't visit me...it's been almost 3 years since I set my eyes on Shatta Wale, "Shatta Mama told Nana Ampofo.



Upon persuasion by the host, Nana Ampofo to reveal the reason she hasn't seen her son for all these years since they all live in Accra, Shatta Mama solemnly said," I have no problem with Shatta Wale."

Watch the interview in the video below:



