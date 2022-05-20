0
I have only one biological child - Nana Ama McBown clarifies

Nana Ama McBrown 3d.png Actress Nana Ama McBrown and daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Ama McBrown makes a revelation about her family

Actress denies pregnancy rumour

Nana Ama says she shares one child with her husband

Actress, Nana Ama McBrown has set records straight with the number of children she has, following years of speculations that she had other children before her marriage to Maxwell Mensah.

The award-winning actress has stated that she only has one biological child, adding that the rest of the children she has been sharing on social media platforms are her stepchildren.

McBrown on February 21, 2019, delivered Maxin Mawushi Mensah, her first and only child with her husband Maxwell.

"I have only one child, one biological child. I have a lot of children. You know I have my beautiful stepchildren. My daughters Nikita and Maliaka and I don't need to explain how they are but they are my daughters," she disclosed in a video on her YouTube channel.

Her revelation comes after several blogs reported that she had welcomed a set of twins, the reason for her absence on television. The 44-year-old actress has admonished fans to ignore the fake news surrounding her long break.

"I just want to say this that people are taking advantage of my leniency and quietness for granted. It is becoming too much and I want to tell you that I am not pregnant neither have I given birth to twins or a boy, I wish...don't believe it," Nana Ama told fans.

